Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $79.99 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,055,258 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.31% of Baxter International worth $79,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAX opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.