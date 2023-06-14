Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $80.87 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.34% of Rogers Communications worth $80,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,964,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,028,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RCI opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

