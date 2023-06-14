Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $44.98 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,836,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,982,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.34% of First Horizon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

