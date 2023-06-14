Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 860,740 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser worth $51,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

