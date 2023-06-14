Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,248 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.35% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $81,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 64,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $6,257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

