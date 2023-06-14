Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $80,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LNG stock opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.



