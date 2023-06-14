Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 480,600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 480,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $42,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

