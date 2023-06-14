Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 87,474 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,474 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $76,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.