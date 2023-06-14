Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,882 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 134,972 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $76,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,481,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $181,038,000 after buying an additional 358,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

