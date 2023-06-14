Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,087,832 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,086,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

