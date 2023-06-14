Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 394,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

