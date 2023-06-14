Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
