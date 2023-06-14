Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 11.4 %

CANF stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. Research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

