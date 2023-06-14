Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$177.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$159.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$139.36 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

