Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.17

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $20.30. Capcom shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 3,971 shares trading hands.

Capcom Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

About Capcom

(Get Rating)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

