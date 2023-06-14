Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.92

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.92 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.71). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.71), with a volume of 13,069 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Capital & Regional Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.92. The company has a market capitalization of £98.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,893.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.