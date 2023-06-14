CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

