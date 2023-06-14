Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.09.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$99.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$95.75 and a 12 month high of C$156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

