Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 578.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $435.67.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

