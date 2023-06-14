Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

