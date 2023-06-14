Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.73.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

