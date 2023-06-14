Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

