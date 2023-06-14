Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

