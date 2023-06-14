Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,859 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,849 shares of company stock worth $2,969,085. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

