CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lowered by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

