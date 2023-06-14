Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $138.91.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

