Celanese (NYSE:CE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.57.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $138.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.