Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.14% of Broad Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Broad Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

