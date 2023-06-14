Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,315 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

