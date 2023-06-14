Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,479 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.97 and a 200 day moving average of $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

