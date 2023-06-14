Centiva Capital LP Buys 3,653 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.