Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,378 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,665,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,064,000 after purchasing an additional 708,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

