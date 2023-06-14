Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,104 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,445. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $128.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.