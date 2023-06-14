Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,853 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

