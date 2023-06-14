Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,133 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.65% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TRCA opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

