Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

