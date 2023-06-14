Centiva Capital LP Purchases 3,653 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 35,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

