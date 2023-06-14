Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

