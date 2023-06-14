Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $128.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,445 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

