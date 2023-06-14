Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAMLF opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77.

