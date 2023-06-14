CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.53

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $15.45. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,919 shares traded.
CF Bankshares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.
CF Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
