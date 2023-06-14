CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.53

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $15.45. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,919 shares traded.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.