ChargePoint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 140,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average daily volume of 81,017 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,299,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,529. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

