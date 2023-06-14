Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.14 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.87 ($0.19). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 15.48 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,510,122 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,548.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.14.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

