Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

