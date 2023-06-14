Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $300.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

