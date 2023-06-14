Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.38. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 648,814 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Chimerix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 51,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 98,450 shares of company stock worth $113,093. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,714 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 947,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chimerix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 892,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 708,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

