Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Position Trimmed by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International accounts for about 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $515,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.2 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

