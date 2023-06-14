Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $172.35.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.