CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 10,008 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.42 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

