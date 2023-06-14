Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,512 shares of company stock valued at $661,816. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

