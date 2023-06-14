Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,679 shares of company stock worth $16,039,209 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

